CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Capital Theatre Center has been a center point for the Arts in Franklin County for 96 years thanks to individuals, organizations, and businesses.

Kelly Kozlowski, executive director said, “It takes a diligent labor of love to maintain this gem of history. Year after year, patrons who purchase tickets to our events are appreciated as the constant stream of lifeblood through our doors; however, the Capitol Theatre Center cannot thrive on ticket sales alone. In addition to cherished memories, the passage of time also brings never-ending challenges. For example, even if we sold out every show during our current 2023-2024 season, we would still only generate 40% of the funds needed to operate this over 21,000 square feet venue. Our annual fundraising campaign is important to keep the Capitol thriving.”

The Capital Theatre’s annual “Bridging the Gap” fundraiser will be rolled out this fall to raise $85,000.

The theatre is a non-profit and cannot rely on ticket sales and grants alone, so the fundraiser is a way to fill that gap in financial support that is used to put on events and operating, maintaining, and improving the venue.

Ways to donate to the “Bridge the Gap” fundraiser are:

Donate online by clicking the blue donate button at thecapitoltheatre.org

Donate by check payable to: Capitol Theatre Center Foundation and mailed to Attention: Bridging the Gap Campaign, Capitol Theatre Center, 159 S. Main St. Chambersburg, PA 17201

Call/Visit the Box Office to donate by credit card (717) 263-0202 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday Hours: Closed Nov. 23, 24 and Dec. 22-Jan. 1.

Add a donation at the time of purchasing a ticket.

Eligible IRA owners interested in making qualified charitable distributions should consult their financial advisor.

Those who donate more than $250 can have their names in lights on the Capital’s Main Street digital marquee and those who donate more than $100 will be able to be among the first to purchase tickets to the theatre’s next season line-up.

Upcoming events coming to the theatre are:

Polar Express Pajama Party/Movie – Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Rock This Town Orchestra’s Christmas Spectacular – Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m.

White Christmas Movie & Holiday Social – Thursday, December 21, 2023, starting at 3 p.m.

TOYS FOR TOTS – All of December

To schedule an appointment to discuss the possibility of making a gift or event sponsorships, contact Kelly Kozlowski, Executive Director at (717) 263-0202 x203 or kkozlowski@thecapitoltheatre.org.