FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Court documents detail what led to a man being shot and killed in Franklin County and the alleged gunman forcing others to help him dump the body in a Maryland park.

Shane Bradley, 32, of West Virginia, faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection to the shooting death of Isiah Clark, 20, whose body was found in a park in Hagerstown on Sunday, Dec. 17, charging documents state.

The fatal shooting stemmed from an argument that broke out when Bradley saw Clark in the living room without a shirt on and told him to put one on because of family that was home, State Police say.

After Clark was told to put one on, he reportedly said that he was shirtless because he had just woken up, which made Bradley repeat himself before he went to his bedroom and slammed the door shut.

As Clark then made his way to his room to put a shirt on, Bradley appeared from his room and fatally shot Clark, according to the criminal complaint.

There were people inside the home who tried to escape after the shooting, but Bradley forced them to help him load Clark’s body into his Dodge Charger. Bradley then drove to Maryland where police say he dumped the body.

According to State Police, there were two women in the car that Bradley let go after he drove from where they dumped Clark’s body. They were able to make their way back to the scene safely and call 911.

Troopers were able to get a match for Bradley as the suspect from phone records and his Dodge was involved in a crash in 2022 where he was the driver. Witnesses were also able to ID Bradley in a photo lineup, the criminal complaint reads.

Currently, Bradley is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania after he was arrested Tuesday in North Carolina by U.S. Marshalls.