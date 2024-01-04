FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Even at 99 years old with 10 children, 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, it turned out Betty Earnest hadn’t seen it all.

Her great-granddaughter, Renee Cuff, 33, was expecting a baby girl.

“And when she didn’t arrive Christmastime or before that, I thought, well, maybe she’ll make it to New Year’s,” Earnest said.

More than just thought it.

“The last message I received was for a New Year’s baby,” Renee recalled.

How she received that message is part of the story too. Forget the telephone, which was new technology back when Betty was born and unavailable to families like Betty’s, on a farm in Sylvan, Pennsylvania, with little but “a wee little grocery store and a gas pump,” as she recalls.

Betty’s gentle nudge to Renee for a New Year’s baby, as if Renee could control such things, came via a video message. Great-grandma Betty, you see, is a Tik-Tok star.

“There’s so much of this here technology today,” Betty explained.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of her granddaughters started the videos as a way for her to keep far-flung family members posted — many still live here, but others are spread from Anchorage, Alaska, to St. Augustine, Florida. But Betty — whether crocheting or talking about her favorite fast-food restaurants — became a hit outside the family, and the rest was… well, you know.

Betty humbly claims “I don’t know the first thing about technology” even though “I can get on my computer, and I can manipulate things in there.”

But the one thing Betty — the 99-year-old Tik-Tok star born on a farm, who loved that life but loves this one too, who appears in one photo of herself winning a blue ribbon at the fair for a craft piece she made featuring the Lord’s prayer and another photo in an airboat in Florida — the one thing she didn’t have was a descendant whose birthday was New Year’s Day.

Until Monday.

Then Mattie Eckenrode was born at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, and now Betty really has it all. Even if — as all parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and the few people lucky enough to be great-great-grandparents will tell you — all she really wanted was another healthy baby.

“It never gets old,” said Betty, now holding the newest healthy baby.

There they sat, five generations — Betty, 99; Linda Reisher, 76; Leah Reisher, 52; Renee, 33; and Mattie, 48 hours old — a link between someone whose grandparents from the mid-19th century told stories about their childhoods and another who could live well into the 22nd century.

“I never thought I would see this,” Betty said. “Never once thought of it.”