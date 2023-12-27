CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New Year’s Eve is less than a week away so Chambersburg is reminding residents that the practice of igniting most types of fireworks anywhere in the borough is not allowed due to the new local law.

Pennsylvania passed Act 74 of 2022 which allowed local municipalities to adopt laws that could be more strict than the state’s own.

According to the release, stores in Chambersburg Borough can sell Class C/Consumer-grade fireworks; including firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.

The law doesn’t impact sale and purchase but use of the fireworks is now prohibited in the Borough,

Anyone purchasing, possessing, or using consumer fireworks fireworks outside the Borough must be over 18 years old.

The release states that “display fireworks,” containing more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of explosive materials are only allowed to be used by professionals with permits.

Anyone who is caught using consumer or display fireworks can face a $500 fine in addition to any other penalty.