CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to a victim about killing her, threatening to burn her house down as well as sending people to kill her.

Adkins allegedly poured gasoline on the victim’s porch, as well as personal items that were the property of the victims outside the residence. He used spray paint and painted derogatory words on the sidewalk of the victim’s property and porch as well as the residence.

Adkins was charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and Harassment, and was then transported o Franklin County Jail.