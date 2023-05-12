CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man accused last year of uploading dozens of sexually explicit child pornography films were uploaded to Dropbox was sentenced this month.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Brice Williams was sentenced to 22-44 months in state prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of child pornography.

Williams will also be required to register under Megan’s Law for 15 years, forfeit devices, not have unsupervised contact with children, and undergo treatment.

In May 2020 a special agent with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a tip that 76 sexually explicit child pornography films were uploaded to Dropbox by user “Ana D.”

The special agent reported that 49 of the files depicted children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual acts and or poses. Additional files were received after being uploaded by the same user in June, July, and December 2020.

A search warrant was approved in September 2020 and 135 files of child pornography were reported by Dropbox in the user’s account, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The IP address and emails from Dropbox, Comcast, and Google were traced to Williams’ Chambersburg home.

On May 21, 2022, the Attorney General’s office received new information that Williams performed as a drag queen using the name “Anastasia Diamond,” which was consistent with the emails used.

On June 22, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home in Chambersburg. According to the criminal complaint, Williams initially told officials they had viewed child pornography but had never downloaded, uploaded, or sought it.

Law enforcement reviewed a cellphone found in Williams’ bedroom and recovered at least 25 video files of child pornography “depicting indecent contact and/or prepubescent.” Additional files were located on an older cellphone.

After being confronted with the evidence located on the devices, the special agent says Williams “admitted that he searched for, possessed, and shared child pornography” after first seeing it on a messaging app in 2014. Williams stated using cloud-based storage applications to send and receive files and links with other individuals online, according to the criminal complaint.

Additional electronic items were transported for a complete forensic analysis.

Williams currently remains in the custody of the Franklin County Jail, according to court records.