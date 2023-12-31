CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

Police said that the incident happened on Friday, Dec. 29 at around 4:56 p.m., they responded to a call for an accident that involved damage at 1069 Lincoln Way East. A black Ford Explorer pictured involved fled the scene without providing any information.

Police said that the vehicle has front and rear license plates and tinted windows.

You are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department if you have any information regarding this incident.