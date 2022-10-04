CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents.

The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

The second incident happened on the 600 block of Philadelphia Avenue on Sept. 25. The letters “SFG” were spray painted on a cinderblock garage, according to Chambersburg police.

Anyone with information about either incident of vandalism is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.