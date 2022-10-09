CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery.

The victim reported to police that while walking home, two teen boys approached him and demanded money. One of the teens was wearing a black hoodie while the other teenager was wearing a grey hoodie.

Both teens were wearing face coverings and gloves. The two suspects were able to take an EBT card from the victim, and then fled on foot.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.