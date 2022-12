CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two victims with a hammer.

According to police, David Figueroa allegedly entered the victim’s residence and then allegedly assaulted both victims with a hammer, causing serious injuries to both of the victims.

The Chambersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on Figueroa’s location to contact them.