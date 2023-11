CHAMBERSBURG, pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man they say tried to set fire to a home.

According to Chambersburg Police, they are looking for William Rivera-Guasp. Police say that Rivera-Guasp allegedly attempted to set a home on fire in the 200 block of East Liberty Street while someone was in the home.

Rivera-Guasp is now facing charges of arson and criminal mischief.

Chambersburg Police are asking anyone with information to call (717) 264-4131.