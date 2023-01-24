CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is warning individuals of a phone call scam, where the caller spoofs their number to match the police department’s number.

According to the Chambersburg police, two local businesses have contacted the police regarding the scam calls, stating that the calls are purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department “counterfeit or fraud division.”

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Luckily, both businesses realized the call was a scam and hung up the phone. However, in the past businesses have fell victim to paying a “fine” for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency, or other fictitious violations.

The Chambersburg Police Department reminds residents that they can verify they are speaking to a real officer by contacting the Franklin County dispatch center at their non-emergency number, (717) 263-1611.