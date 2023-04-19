CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you love food trucks? If so, be sure you make it to this year’s food truck festival in Chambersburg!

The Spring Food Truck Festival, scheduled for April 23, 2023, will take place in Downtown Chambersburg and feature at least 50 food trucks, mobile food vendors, and downtown restaurants! More than 25 retail vendors and a bounce house will also be at the event.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, and will end at 4 p.m. The “Swing Into Spring” festival will start at 10 a.m. and also end at 4 p.m.

Main Street will be closed to cars and other traffic, but Lincoln Way will remain open.

Entry to the festival is free, and there will be food, music, and beer! To see a list of all participating vendors or get more information about this event, visit Downtown Chambersburg’s website!