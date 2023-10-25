FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A child was flown to the hospital after getting stuck inside a silo in Franklin County Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a farm along Newcomer Road in Guilford Township for a report of a farming accident sometime before 6 p.m., a Facebook post made by the New Franklin Volunteer Fire Department reads.

After arriving, crews discovered that a child was stuck inside an auger that was in a silo, Fayetteville Fire Department also said in a social media post. The child was reportedly between 15 to 20 feet high inside the silo.

Once freed from the auger by crews, who also were able to make an exit path out of the silo, the child was flown to the local trauma center for treatment.

The condition of the child remains unknown at this time.