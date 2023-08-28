CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Chambersburg Area School District announced that classes will be canceled, and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The reason for the closure has been due to an ongoing service disruption that is creating major computer problems, a statement on the district’s website reads.

“The Chambersburg Area School District is having an ongoing service disruption and working with experts to understand the scope of our issues and provide direction to resolve our concerns,” the statement says. “Therefore, all schools and offices are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29th.”

Students and staff should not try to log in to school district accounts or access district computers, email, or Sapphire.

The district said it will notify everyone when they can safely log back into their systems.