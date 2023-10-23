FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The coroner was called to a crash that had part of Interstate 81 South shut down in Franklin County Monday evening.

A spokesperson for PennDOT said that a tractor-trailer went down off the highway on the left side and crashed at about 6 p.m.

State Police in Chambersburg said in a crash report that the driver, identified as 58-year-old James Haywood, of Georgia, went into a grassy medium after trying to take a right-hand curve and he traveled another 450 feet before crashing into an embankment. He then went down a steep hill and hit a railroad embankment before coming to a stop.

Traffic was detoured off of I-81 for hours due to the crash. The road reopened shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Franklin Fire Company shared on Facebook that crews arrived to find a tractor-trailer over the bridge and on the train tracks, and that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arizona Ice Tea products being hauled inside the trailer ended up on the railroad tracks, caused train traffic to come to a halt.

I-81 crash picture via Matt Rhone’s Facebook

I-81 crash picture via Matt Rhone’s Facebook

Photo of cargo from I-81 crash, via Franklin Fire Company Facebook

CSX officials are trying to handle the damage to the tracks.

