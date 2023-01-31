CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a Chambersburg man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, 18-year-old Delke Eustache of Chambersburg was arrested on Jan. 27 for alleged sexual acts with a 12-year-old female.

Eustache was charged with three counts of Rape of Child, as well as Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Eustache was arraigned by MDJ Manns and committed to the Franklin County Jaul with a bail of $100,000.