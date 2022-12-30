CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18.

Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.

Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is a DIY craft workshop that offers a variety of easy and fun guided DIY projects for each of their workshops, which are held about two to three times every week. Prices for their DIY projects vary depending on what the project is, although Peter says that most of their wood projects range from $5 to $85.

The average craft project work session lasts for about two hours.

Some of the different workshop projects that are offered at Hammer & Stain include:

Signs

Blanket ladders

Wood clocks

Porch planks

Hand knit blankets

Ceramics

“You don’t need any experience for our projects,” Peters explained. “We have instructors to give you guidance for each project, and the projects are very easy.”

This DIY shop also offers its guests the ability to hold private events at its new facility, such as birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, corporate team-building getaways, holiday parties, and more. According to Peters, the minimum requirement for booking a group event is six people, and they are able to instruct up to 30 people at once.

Inside look at the new Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg

Part of the reason that the duo needed a new, approximately 2,000-square-foot location, was to have the ability to grow their retail presence. According to Peters, the goal of retail expansion is to offer their customers the opportunity to purchase pre-made projects and crafts. The duo hopes to have their retail presence in full swing at some point in 2023.

Permanent Jewelry example

Additionally, Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg now offers a service called Permanent Jewelry, which is a personalized fitted and cut chain. The chain can be made out of sterling silver, gold plate, or rose gold plate. The instructors at Hammer & Stain then fit this personalized chain to your wrist or ankle and weld it together to create a “forever bracelet or anklet.” For this service, Hammer & Stain offers walk-in events and also offers an off-site option, where they bring the service to you.

Other options for interested guests include Open Paint events, which Hammer & Stain tries to hold every Saturday, usually from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (dependent on any private events already booked on Saturday). The Open Paint session gives guests the opportunity to complete a project of their choosing from options such as precut stencils, ceramics, doormats, and more.

The new Hammer & Stain is located at 31 S. Main St. in Chambersburg, and parking for this new location can be found at the public parking lot located behind M&T Bank off of Black Avenue, or you can park on the street in front of the studio.

To book your own DIY workshop session, you can visit hammerstainchambersburg.com.