FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver from a deadly Fulton County crash that killed a local man was arrested Wednesday.

Merle Hovis, 81, of McConnellsburg, faces charges from the deadly crash that killed William Scheffer, 61, of Chambersburg, in October, according to a report from State Police in McConnellsburg.

The report from Troopers states that they were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Lincoln Highway and Lincoln Way East in Todd Township just before 4 p.m. Oct. 11.

Scheffer, who was driving one of the involved vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived, and State Police began an investigation that led to Hovis’ arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to online court records, Hovis faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and accidents involving death or injury, among summary counts of traffic violations.