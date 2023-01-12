CHAMBERSBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A Chambersburg mini-mart was heavily damaged because of a fire that was accused on Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were alerted to Ray’s Mini Mart at 8:36 a.m. for a reported building fire.

While responding, Franklin County Dispatch told fire crews that the caller stated there was heavy smoke emanating from the eves of the building.

At 8:38 a.m., Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich arrived on the scene to see heavy smoke coming from the roof and eves on all sides of the building.

Firefighters found the fire was in the attic area of the building and had not spread to the sales floor. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and the scene was marked under control by 9:04 a.m.

Crews removed the ceiling and wetted down the affected area and the initial cause of the fire appeared to be caused by faulty electrical equipment.

The business was closed at the time of the fire. Preliminary damage estimates are around $400,000.

The mini-mart will remain closed due to extensive damage, and crews cleared the scene at 10:35 a.m. No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.