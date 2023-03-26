Courtesy of The Chambersburg Ballet

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The second annual Dance-A-Thon fundraiser presented by the Chambersburg Ballet will be held Saturday, April 8 from 2p.m. to 5p.m. at Wilson College’s Laird Hall.

Students of the Chambersburg Ballet Theatre School and trainees/dancers of the Chambersburg Ballet have choreographed 14 pieces in which they will also perform.

The Dance-A-Thon fundraiser is free to the public

To donate to the Chambersburg Ballet Dance-A-Thon click here.

To learn more about the Chambersburg Ballot visit their website.

Dance-a-thon is a fundraiser for the Chambersburg Ballet Guild, a 501-c 3 non profit that supports the Chambersburg Ballet.