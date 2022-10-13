CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029.

The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration fee for citizens of the county, a press release noted.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The key to this plan is using $800,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and almost $10 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA),” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller. “Bridges are critical to public safety, agriculture, and our local economy in general. It’s our job to get projects done that support those goals. If we can do that without burdening local property taxpayers, that’s a good use of these federal funds.”

The release states that funding for the bridge projects comes from the state’s liquid fuels tax, Marcellus Shale impact fees, and Act 89 of 2013, which revised the state’s gas tax systems. Franklin County also employs its own in-house maintenance team instead of using outside contractors, which helps the county save money.

“We’re not looking for new things to spend ARPA money on. We’re staying focused on our core responsibilities like public safety, transportation, and economic development,” said Commissioner Bob Ziobrowski. “Good bridges make way for school buses, fire trucks and ambulances, and milk trucks.”

Franklin County owns and maintains 92 bridges, the second-highest number among counties in Pennsylvania’s south-central region.