FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM )– Crowds of people made their way to the Franklin County Fair on Wednesday.

A century-old attraction at the fair, the Baby Barnyard, continued in Chambersburg and it is one of the event’s biggest draws. An antique tractor display joined it along with numerous food and drink vendors.

It’s a great opportunity for the community, and it’s aimed at a certain age group to help with the future of farming.

“The youth here are the future of agriculture,” President of the Franklin County Fair Brett Reichard said. “That’s what this fair is all about. education on franklin county agriculture and for the youth to be able to show and get the county excited about each member of this community.”

An open dairy show, talent contest, and bull ride mania make up some of the other events at the fair, which runs through Saturday.