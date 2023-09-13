CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Area Agency on Aging is partnering with Keystone Health to offer a series of flu vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
The clinics will be held at the county’s eight senior centers.
The dates and locations of the clinics are as follows:
- Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to noon, Chambersburg Area Senior Activity Center, 600 Norland Ave., Suite 11, Chambersburg
- Sept. 22, 1 to 2 p.m., Mont Alto Senior Activity Center, 517 S. Main St., Mont Alto
- Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to noon, Path Valley Senior Activity Center, 20344 School Road, Dry Run
- Sept. 25, 1 to 2 p.m., Tuscarora Senior Activity Center, 11300 Fort Loudon Road, Mercersburg
- Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Greencastle Senior Activity Center, 10615 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle
- Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to noon, Waynesboro Senior Activity Center, 11359 Anthony Highway, Waynesboro
- Oct. 3, 1 to 2 p.m., Upper Strasburg Senior Activity Center, 9843 Community Road, Upper Strasburg
- Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to noon, Fort Loudon Senior Activity Center, 142 Mullen St., Fort Loudon
Individuals interested in getting a flu shot should pre-register by calling or visiting the senior center of their choice. Attendees should bring proof on insurance to the clinic.