FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Area Agency on Aging is partnering with Keystone Health to offer a series of flu vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

The clinics will be held at the county’s eight senior centers.

The dates and locations of the clinics are as follows:

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to noon, Chambersburg Area Senior Activity Center, 600 Norland Ave., Suite 11, Chambersburg

Sept. 22, 1 to 2 p.m., Mont Alto Senior Activity Center, 517 S. Main St., Mont Alto

Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to noon, Path Valley Senior Activity Center, 20344 School Road, Dry Run

Sept. 25, 1 to 2 p.m., Tuscarora Senior Activity Center, 11300 Fort Loudon Road, Mercersburg

Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m., Greencastle Senior Activity Center, 10615 Antrim Church Road, Greencastle

Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to noon, Waynesboro Senior Activity Center, 11359 Anthony Highway, Waynesboro

Oct. 3, 1 to 2 p.m., Upper Strasburg Senior Activity Center, 9843 Community Road, Upper Strasburg

Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to noon, Fort Loudon Senior Activity Center, 142 Mullen St., Fort Loudon

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Individuals interested in getting a flu shot should pre-register by calling or visiting the senior center of their choice. Attendees should bring proof on insurance to the clinic.