CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners are asking residents to help protect themselves and their neighbors from the invasive, Asian Tiger Mosquito.

Unlike other kinds of mosquitos who are attracted to swamps and retention ponds, Asian Tiger Mosquitos prefer artificial water containers. These include bird baths, clogged rain gutters, flower pots, buckets, old tires, tarp. Even something as small as a waterfilled bottle cap is enough.

The commissioners are therefore asking residents to empty water from artificial water containers and store them so they don’t hold water become a breeding habitat in the future.

With a shorter flight range than most species, Asian Tiger Mosquitos they do not fly more than 200 yards from where they are born. This is another reason why its important for homeowners to limit the presence artificial water containers on their property.

Asian Tiger Mosquitos are black with white stipes. They typically feed on mammals, including humans.

They typically increase in population around mid-July, peak in mid-August and decline in September with drops in night time temperatures.

Asian Tiger Mosquitos also differ from other mosquitos, which are most active at dusk and dawn, and bite during the day time hours.