CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man was arrested after police say he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 94-year-old woman and injured three other women.

On April 17 around 6 p.m., officers responded to an active assault and located a suspect identified as Jeffrey Stine. Police say Stine allegedly attempted to punch an officer and that Stine was taken into custody after multiple Taser and OC deployments.

According to police, Stine allegedly entered a 94-year-old woman’s residence and attempted to sexually assault her. During the assault police say Stine allegedly assaulted her, causing a brain bleed, facial fractures, and a broken femur.

A second woman suffered multiple facial fractures, a third woman was punched in the nose, and a fourth woman was punched in the back.

Stine was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, indecent assault forcible compulsion, and simple assault. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.