CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.
According to the Chambersburg Police Department, 18-year-old Delke Eustache of Chambersburg was arrested on Jan. 27 for alleged sexual acts with a 12-year-old female.
Eustache was charged with three counts of Rape of Child, as well as Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.
Eustache was arraigned by MDJ Manns and committed to the Franklin County Jaul with a bail of $100,000.