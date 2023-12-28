CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County 911 dispatcher has been recognized after he saved the life of a resident earlier this year.

Telecommunicator Payden Miller was recognized after he answered a call for a man in cardiac arrest back on Sept. 3. Miller was able to provide CPR instructions to the caller and dispatched the appropriate resources to assist the patient.

The patient was successfully resuscitated and transported to the hospital to receive additional care. He has since returned home and is doing well.

“We’re so grateful to Payden for helping to save someone’s life and proud of the whole team at the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services who helped make it possible,” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller.