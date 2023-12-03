CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are looking for two people they say forced their way into a local store and stole cash registers.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. at the Puff and Stuff retail store on Wayne Avenue.

Police said that the two people left in a black sedan and were last seen heading south on Interstate 81 after a short pursuit by a Chambersburg police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.