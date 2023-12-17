CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Dec. 11.
Chambersburg Police said that on Monday. Dec. 11, they responded to a hit and run at UMPC Primary Care on Phoenix Drive.
The victim told officers she was parked in the lot from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Police stated that when she returned she observed damage to the left side of the vehilce.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or by submitting a tip by clicking here.