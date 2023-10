CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are looking for an attempted burglary suspect.

Chambersburg Police said that on Tuesday, Oct. 9, someone in a black SUV tried to pry open the doors to a Sunoco on Wayne Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said that the suspect was also seen on cameras attempting to open the doors of a CVS on Wayne Avenue a few minutes prior.

Courtesy of Chambersburg Police

Courtesy of Chambersburg Police

Courtesy of Chambersburg Police

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at (717) 264-4131.