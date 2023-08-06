CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are looking for a person they say was involved in a burglary on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Chambersburg police say that officers responded to the 300 block of East King Street for an active burglary involving a handgun. When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

Police say during the incident, the victim was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect.

Chambersburg police believe that the suspect in the incident is Angel Robles-Montero. Montero is wanted for burglary, reckless endangerment, and assault, according to officers.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept.