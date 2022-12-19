CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. The Chambersburg Fire Department said a police officer on patrol in the area noticed smoke and found a garage on fire around 10:40 p.m.

The fire department said crews were on scene at 10:46 p.m. to find a one-story single-family home with a “well advanced house fire,” and neighbors said someone might have been trapped inside the building.

Crews began search and fire suppression efforts, but while they worked, conditions quickly deteriorated and crews were evacuated from the home, according to the fire department. They re-entered through a bedroom window and continued to search, the fire department described.

At 10:58 p.m., the Chambersburg Fire Department says, a deceased victim was found inside the home.

Additionally, two firefighters were injured while searching the house, although they were evaluated on the scene and required no further treatment, according to the fire department.

The fire was under control by 11:10 p.m., the fire department said. The monetary damages are estimated to be around $200,000. Crews cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

More than 40 people from multiple fire departments and EMS agencies responded to the incident, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. Because the fire was fatal, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office assisted with the investigation, as well.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.