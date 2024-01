FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound at Exit 10: PA 914 Marion. All lanes are closed at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic cameras nearby show that at least two tractor-trailers have been involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries or when the road will reopen at this time.