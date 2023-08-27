CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man has been arrested after police say he attempted to stab a victim multiple times.

According to Chambersburg Police, officers responded to a report of an attempted stabbing in the 800 block of South Main Street on the Rail to Trail.

According to police, the victim stated that 32-year-old Juan Santiago-Nieves allegedly attempted to stab him with a knife multiple times. Police said that Santiago allegedly punched the victim in the head and made an attempt to throw him to the ground.

Chambersburg police then said that the victim and the victim’s family were all able to get away with minor injuries.

Police then said that Santiago-Nieves was found and taken into custody minutes after the incident. Police have charged him with one count of aggravated assault, one count of stalking and one count of simple assault.

Court documents show that Santiago-Nieves was unable to post bail, which was set at $75,000.