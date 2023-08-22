FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania State Police have released new details about the fatal four-vehicle crash that caused an hours-long closure on Route 30 in Franklin County.

According to the crash report from Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Johnny Epps, of Chambersburg, was killed in the wreck right before 5:30 p.m. at the 8000 block of Lincoln Way West in Saint Thomas Township.

Epps was driving west on Lincon Way West in his 2002 Ford F-150 when he went to make a turn into a store. Troopers report that a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer that was traveling east then crashed into the truck.

The Volvo continued and hit a utility pole and then another vehicle that was parked, while the Ford spun multiple times until it came to a stop.

Debris from Epps’ vehicle ended up hitting a fourth vehicle, and there was also some other debris from the tractor-trailer that managed to cause damage to some gas pumps at Saint Thomas Diesel, the report reads.

Emergency crews had to free Epps from his vehicle and he was then rushed to the hospital, but according to the report, he died while being transported. No one else was reportedly injured in the crash.

The crash caused an hours-long closure on Route 30 and was the reported fatal crash that night, there was another one reported along Olde Scotland Road.