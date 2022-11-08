CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department says that a man was seriously injured Monday after a group allegedly repeatedly struck him with pieces of cinder block.

On Nov. 7 around 6:30 p.m., Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West for a reported assault, where they found a man with serious injuries to his head, police say.

Police say the man was assaulted by a group of five other men who allegedly hit him multiple times with pieces of a cinder block.

Two juvenile suspects were located and taken into custody at the scene, according to police, but three other suspects fled before police arrived. Police say the people in the photos below are not suspects at this time, but they are persons of interest and may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation.

Courtesy of the Chambersburg Police Department Courtesy of the Chambersburg Police Department

Anyone who has information about these people or about the incident is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.