CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Franklin County in September, according to State Police.

State Police in Chambersburg wrote in a crash report that a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a 2015 Jeep around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The pedestrian was walking along the westbound shoulder of Buchanan Trail West in Antrim Township when they were hit.

The man suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the report. The driver of the Jeep reported no injuries.

State Police wrote that when the man tried to cross the road, he did not yield to traffic or stay along the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Jeep did not see the pedestrian due to the sun’s glare and tried to avoid hitting them at the last second but failed.

The man managed to crawl to a grassy hillside off the road, while the driver of the Jeep continued for about 50 more yards after the crash.