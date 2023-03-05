CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg have arrested a man they say has an active felony warrant from Georgia.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, on Saturday, March 4 at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive,

During the investigation, the occupant, who was identified as 78-year-old Gerald Spessard, was found to have an active felony warrant out of Georgia

Spessard was taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Franklin County Jail waiting for extradition back to Georgia.