CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. Mckinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment, the Police Department said.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene after the accident. Pennsylvania State Police located the vehicle, and the driver, Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, Maryland, was taken into custody, according to Chambersburg Police.

Estuardo-Melendrez was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury and taken to Franklin County Jail, according to the Police Department.