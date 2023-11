FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A crash is causing traffic disruption on I-81 in Franklin County Friday evening.

According to 511pa, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the Scotland Exit on I-81 northbound that was causing a lane restriction.

The accident is now cleared and all lanes are now open.

Details are limited and there is no word on any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.