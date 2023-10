CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were dispatched to Memorial Park in Chambersburg around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of multiple thefts from vehicles.

Six vehicles had their windows shattered by the suspects who stole purses from those vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131.