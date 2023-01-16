CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week.

The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened Fox’s Pizza Den on Monday, Jan 2. According to General Manager Heather LaRose, renovations on the new location in Chambersburg began back in November 2022.

Fox’s Pizza Den in Chambersburg is able to seat about 46 customers, and according to LaRosa, the new location has created about 23 jobs since its opening earlier this month. Currently, Fox’s Pizza is still looking to fill a handful of positions including a delivery driver and a cook.

To apply for either of these open positions, you can click here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chambersburg’s new Fox’s Pizza Den features many of the franchise’s signature items, such as:

Strombolis

Hand-tossed and gourmet pizzas

Oven-baked sandwiches

Fried wings and appetizers

Fresh salads

Additionally, the new locations will also offer online ordering, as well as their rewards program called “Den Dollars” — one “Den Dollar” is equal to $1 spent at the pizza shop. According to Fox’s Pizza Den’s website, once you accumulate 50 “Den Dollars” you can get free bread sticks, or once you save 100 “Den Dollars” you get a free one-topping, large pizza.

It should also be noted that the new location also offers dine-in, take-out, and delivery services.

Fox’s Pizza Den in Chambersburg will be holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of its location on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

The new Fox’s Pizza Den is located at 120 S. Main St. in Chambersburg, which is the former home of Juicy Seafood.

Their hours of operation are:

Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fox’s Pizza Den was founded in Eastern Pittsburg in 1973 and now has over 200 franchise locations across 25 states. According to its website, this new Chambersburg location is only the third Fox’s Pizza Den to open in Central Pennsylvania.