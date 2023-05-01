ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that one person was killed after a crash occurred on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

According to PSP, on Sunday, April 30 at around 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash that involved ejection. When troopers arrived on the scene, it was found that a red 2009 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on the interstate near mile marker 4.5.

For an unknown reason, the car exited the roadway and hit a PennDOT sign off the east side of the interstate. After the impact, PSP says that the car overturned and rolled an unknown number of times. It then came to final rest on its roof facing east in the middle of both travel lanes on Interstate 81 North.

The driver, identified as a 56-year-old woman from Chambersburg, was pronounced dead by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at the scene of the cash.

Pennsylvania State Police is still investigating the crash at this time.