HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say one person is dead after a crash occurred in Hamilton Township, Franklin County on Thursday, April 20.

According to the PSP, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:50 a.m., as the driver of a Buick Verano was traveling northbound in the 1600 block of Letterkenny Road. A tractor-trailer was traveling south on the same roadway.

PSP stated that for unknown reasons, the Buick Verano left the northbound lane, crossed the double yellow line, and entered the southbound lane. State Police then say the Buick Verano struck the tractor-trailer head-on, which caused both vehicles to sustain disabling front-end damage.

State Police say the driver of the Buick Verano, a 28-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, according to State Police.