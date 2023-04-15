CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died and seven others were injured after a crash occurred in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Friday, April 14.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on Lincoln Highway East near the intersection to Interstate 81 South on ramp. The driver of a blue Toyota Camry was beginning to make a left-hand turn to merge onto the southbound ramp of Interstate 81.

State Police said that the Camry did not have proper clearance and crossed into the path of a white Dodge Ram.

Police then say the Dodge Ram subsequently struck the Toyota Camry. Because of this, the Toyota Camry came to an uncontrolled final rest at the southeast corner of the intersection, facing east on Lincoln Highway East. The Dodge Ram lost control and rolled multiple times before coming to a final rest on its driver’s side facing west, State Police noted.

PSP states that because of the crash, a woman in the right rear of the Toyota Camry was ejected from the vehicle. The driver and three other passengers in the Toyota Camry were transported to several hospitals for treatment. The driver and two passengers from the Dodge Ram were also transported for treatment, according to State Police

PSP says that the Franklin County Coroner pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Additional details of this crash will be released as they become available, which is according to State Police.