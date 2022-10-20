CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Chambersburg, Franklin County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Second Street and East Liberty street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of South Central Avenue.

An investigation into the incident revealed that 41-year-old Natika Brown shot the victim in the arm.

The victim was flown by air medical to York Hospital Trauma. Brown was charged with one count of aggravated assault and transported to Franklin County jail.

Police have also determined that the shooting was an isolated incident.