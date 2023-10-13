CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash happened on Wednesday, October 11 in Antrim Township, Franklin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Buchanan Trail W at its intersection with Lindale Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. The operator of the car was not injured.