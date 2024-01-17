CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian injured in Chambersburg on Tuesday, January 16.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the pedestrian was crossing West Queen Street using the marked crosswalk when he was hit from behind by a silver sedan.

Police say the sedan then fled the scene and the victim was flown to York Trauma for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they have developed a suspect and that criminal charges are forthcoming.