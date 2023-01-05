CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma center, according to Chambersburg Police, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Initial investigation indicated that the pedestrians were hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road mid-block and outside of a crosswalk, according to the Police Department.